Flood-stranded Burning Man revelers begin mass exodus after monsoon rains trapped festivalgoers

BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev. – After a week of sloshing through the mud-soaked deserts of Nevada after torrential monsoon rains left tens of thousands attending the Burning Man festival stranded in the remote outpost, the time has come for "Burners" to make their mass exodus and head home.

On Tuesday, it became time for festivalgoers to say goodbye to the burning art, dancing and wild experiences inside their temporary community and head back to civilization, as muddied vehicles are now able to roll on the previously-flooded roads out of Black Rock City.

Flights can also now depart from an airstrip located at the temporary city of Black Rock City following the week-long desert campout. According to the organizers of the event, flights to Burbank, Oakland, and Reno will begin on Tuesday.

This decision was taken after several festival-goers were left stranded due to heavy rain and flash floods, leading to road closures and making the ground muddy and sticky. Radar estimate show as much as an inch of rain fell in short periods as thunderstorms rolled over the usually-arid region.

Over the weekend, all events at the counterculture festival were canceled due to rain damaging dance party structures, art installations, and entertainment areas. Event organizers told the more than 73,000 people attending the festival to hunker down and conserve resources.

The 35th annual event has become a week-long desert campout that emphasizes community, art and self-expression.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating how a 32-year-old man died Friday during the rain event. The sheriff’s office says no immediate cause of death was determined after interviewing witnesses and medical responders, but an autopsy toxicology report is still being processed.

While some continued their Burning Man experience, celebrity DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock decided to walk out. Other attendees did the same, wondering how long they might be stuck on the lakebed known as the playa.

"Everybody at first was like, just welcoming the idea of staying in their trailer, in their camp, and just hanging out, and having, I suppose a continuation of their Burning Man time," attendee Griffin Kirsch said. "And after enough time went by, it started to get a little bit … people started to question like, how long are we going to be sheltering in place here? And that’s when we ultimately made the pretty quick decision to exit and walk out."

On Sunday, FOX News Correspondent Claudia Cowan reported from the festival and spoke with FOX News Live about the improving conditions. According to Cowan, many festival attendees are now attempting to catch international flights to return home. Unlike previous years, where departures occurred over multiple days, this year's attendees are facing a mass exodus as they try to leave the muddy playa.

"Thousands of people would have left on Friday. Thousands would have left on Saturday. Thousands would have left on Sunday," Cowan said. "Now, no one has been able to leave."

People have been asked to delay their departures until Tuesday. The "Burner Express" bus service has also started back up again as burners return to society.