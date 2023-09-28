The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Intense flood threat targets Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Nation’s largest city in bull’s-eye of intense flood threat

The leftovers of Tropical Storm Ophelia are bringing more heavy rain and coastal flooding to the East Coast on Friday, but the highest risk for flash flooding is centered in the Northeast. A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, where forecasters are warning of the possibility of 4-6 inches of rain in some places. New York City is in the heart of the highest flood-risk area.

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Rina joins Philippe in active Atlantic

Tropical Storm Rina formed Thursday, and it’s hot on the heels of Tropical Storm Philippe. Because of their proximity, the forecast for both storms has become extremely complicated. It’s possible that the storms undergo a tropical tango of sorts known as the Fujiwhara Effect.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Florida teen dies after being struck by lightning while hunting, officials say

Officials say a 16-year-old Florida girl who was struck by lightning while hunting with her father this week has died. Storms have been numerous in the state this week because of a front that has stalled to the north.

The rainfall forecast for Florida through the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

