Florida faces another wet week ahead with relentless rain, thunderstorms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is in for another soggy week with rain on repeat, dumping several inches across the state, with isolated areas seeing totals up to 5 inches and possible flash flooding concerns.

A cold front stalled over Florida will trigger thunderstorms and showers daily. After a brief respite with lower dew points, the steamy conditions return with the rain. With temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s each day and dew points in the 70s, heat indices will reach into the 90s and being outside will feel like getting into a hot shower.

"Once we start to heat up the land, that daytime heating combined with the front creates the washout," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

Here's a look at the next few days.

Timing the rain in Florida

Starting Tuesday, the morning hours will be pleasant and an excellent time to get things done this week. The wet conditions will get going on Tuesday around lunchtime.

Florida FutureTrack radar for Tuesday evening.

By 7 p.m. Tuesday, most of Florida will be dealing with rain, which will continue into the night. The evening won't be a good time to be out and about once the heavy rain begins, and driving conditions will be dicey with reduced visibility.

These won't be your typical Florida afternoon thunderstorms. The heavy rain results from available tropical moisture getting pushed along the stalled front and raining down on Florida.

"This is not just rain. This is tropical rain, can't-see-out-of-the-windshield rain, gotta-pull-over kind of rain," Merwin said.

Florida's forecast through Thursday.

After midnight, Florida gets a break from the rain through the Wednesday morning commute. However, the washout continues on repeat through Thursday.

Most areas across Florida will see at least 2 inches of rain through Friday.

Isolated areas around Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa could see more rain, with up to 5 inches in some communities by Thursday night.

With the relentless rain, some urban flooding in Miami and Fort Lauderdale is possible this week. Across the state, the flooding threat will build later in the week as rain falls on saturated soils.