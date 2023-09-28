Florida teen dies after being struck by lightning while hunting with father, officials say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - The Putnam County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed that a 16-year-old girl who was struck by lightning while hunting with her father earlier this week has died.

"We received information that Baylee, Holbrook, 16, peacefully passed away (Wednesday) morning surrounded by her family," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. "Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate a difficult road ahead of them and respect their privacy."

FLORIDA TEEN GIRL, DAD STRUCK BY LIGHTNING WHILE HUNTING

The sheriff's office said Holbrook and her father were hunting when severe weather moved through their area on Tuesday when lightning struck a tree and injured them.

The father lost consciousness, and when he woke he said Holbrook was not breathing. He then called 911 and began CPR until first responders arrived.

She was taken to a local hospital and then a trauma center for treatment but died the next day.

WHY YOU SHOULD RUSH INDOORS WHEN YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER

Severe weather reported across Florida

A look at the rain forecast into Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather has been reported across Florida over the past several days due to a stalled out front to the north that’s allowing numerous showers and storms to develop up and down the Florida Peninsula.

Thunderstorms are expected to slam the state into the weekend before drier weather returns next week. Most areas across the Sunshine State will see a few inches of rain through the end of the weekend.