Florida teen girl, dad struck by lightning while hunting

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition at a Florida hospital after she and her father were struck by lightning while hunting during severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, according to local police.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the teen and her father were severely injured when the lightning struck a tree and injured them.

The sheriff’s office said the father lost consciousness and when he awoke, he found his daughter unconscious and not breathing.

The father called 911 and began CPR as first responders rushed to the scene. When they arrived, they took over life-saving measures until the teen could be taken to a local hospital to be stabilized enough to then be brought to a trauma center.

"We stand with our community as we rally for this teen," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. "She has proven a fighter and our prayers extend to her, her family and friends."

Severe weather reported across Florida

Severe weather has been reported across Florida over the past several days due to a stalled out front to the north that’s allowing numerous showers and storms to develop up and down the Florida Peninsula.

Forecast rain totals in Florida through Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Thunderstorms are expected to slam the state into the weekend before drier weather returns next week. Most areas across the Sunshine State will see at least 2 inches of rain through Saturday.