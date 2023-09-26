The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Wet Wednesday continues soggy streak for Florida, Northwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flooding possible in Florida as more rain soaks Sunshine State

Not a lot of sunshine is being seen in the Sunshine State this week as a stalled front serves as the focus of rounds of heavy rain. Most areas in Florida will see at least 2 inches of rain through Friday, but some places in the Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa areas could see up to 5 inches of rain. There are concerns that urban areas could see some flooding.

The rain forecast for Florida this week.

(FOX Weather)



Series of storms continues Pacific Northwest’s wet weather

Another in a series of storms targeting the Pacific Northwest has arrived, bringing with it soaking rain. Forecasters said that all the water could overwhelm areas recently burned by wildfires, making debris flows a concern.

The rain forecast for the Pacific Northwest this week.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Philippe struggles while Rina could form soon

Tropical Storm Philippe is having a tough go of it as the storm moves closer to the Caribbean, where places such as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands could get rain from the storm later this week. Meanwhile, a disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic is growing and could soon become a tropical depression or storm. Computer forecast models indicate it could snag the next name on the list, which is Rina.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



