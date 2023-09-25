The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Soggy days ahead for Florida, Pacific Northwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Tropical Storm Philippe churns through Atlantic while another tropical system could soon form

There is no shortage of storms to follow this hurricane season as Tropical Storm Philippe continues to move through the Atlantic while another tropical system could soon form.

Tropical Storm Philippe is moving west-northwest through the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to gradually weaken over the next few days before dissipating this weekend.

Tropical Storm Philippe's cone.

(FOX Weather)



In the eastern tropical Atlantic, the NHC says Invest 91L has a high chance of development, and a tropical depression is expected to form in two to three days.

The area of showers and thunderstorms is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The outlook for Invest 91L in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Soggy days ahead for the Sunshine State

Florida will be in desperate need of sun by the end of the week as the state is set to have nothing but storms in the forecast this week.

The heavy rain will bring a threat of flash flooding, which will develop Tuesday and persist through Wednesday.

Expected rain on Tuesday evening.

(FOX Weather)



Series of storms to slam Pacific Northwest

After a day of widespread rain and storms for the Pacific Northwest, another storm system is headed for the region later Tuesday.

A cold front is expected to move into the area Tuesday night, bringing the next round of storms.

Between 5 and 8 inches of rain is expected to fall, especially on the windward side of the mountains. This water may overwhelm areas recently burned by wildfires, and debris flows will be a concern.

Expected rain totals for the Northwest.

(FOX Weather)



Before you go

Here are a few other stories making weather news:

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.