Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Humberto, Imelda likely brewing behind Hurricane Gabrielle in Atlantic

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Gabrielle to slam Azores with destructive waves, dangerous storm surge on trek toward Europe

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Azores as Hurricane Gabrielle continues to barrel across the Atlantic toward the islands and European coastline as a monster Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane conditions, including torrential rain, strong winds and a dangerous storm surge, are expected to begin within the Hurricane Warning area by Thursday night and Friday morning.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Gabrielle.

(FOX Weather)



Atlantic invests 93L, 94L have high chance of becoming tropical depressions or storms in coming days

Behind Hurricane Gabrielle, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring invests 93L and 94L in the Atlantic for likely tropical development in the coming days.

The eastern disturbance, Invest 93L, has a high chance of developing into Tropical Depression Eight or Tropical Storm Humberto over the next couple of days. The western disturbance, Invest 94L, will likely develop after Invest 93L and would become Tropical Depression Nine or Tropical Storm Imelda.

This graphic shows the tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms tear roof off Oklahoma hospital as severe weather, flash flood threats shift east

Severe storms tore part of the roof off a hospital in northeastern Oklahoma Tuesday, part of a broad severe weather threat that spanned nine states across the southern U.S.

The Northeastern Health System Sequoyah hospital in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, sustained heavy damage to its south wing, according to the facility's social media page.

The hospital said no one was hurt, and while some services have been impacted, the emergency department has reopened. Photos of the incident showed heavy damage to the hospital's roof.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Watch this: 'Highly venomous' snake found hiding in pizza box wrangled

An unwelcome and highly venomous snake was found hiding in an Australian home, requiring a specialized snake-catcher to come get the slithery visitor.

Video by Daniel Busstra, who is known as Snake Catcher Dan, shows the red-bellied black snake hiding inside a discarded pizza box in a Sippy Downs, Queensland, home.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.