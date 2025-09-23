Watch: 'Highly venomous' snake found hiding in pizza box wrangled

SIPPY DOWNS, Australia – An unwelcome, and highly venomous snake was found hiding in an Australian home, requiring a specialized snake-catcher to come get the slithery visitor.

Video by Daniel Busstra, who is known as Snake Catcher Dan, shows the red-bellied black snake hiding inside a discarded pizza box in a Sippy Downs, Queensland, home.

"It's a good looking snake," Busstra said.

After successfully capturing the red-bellied black snake, Busstra said it was not the biggest snake for its species, but "sure is healthy."

"Obviously, a highly venomous snake," Busstra said. "Doesn't matter how shy they are, you definitely don't want them inside your house."

According to the Australian Museum, red-bellied black snakes are known for their black body and brown-red belly. The lower scales of the snake can range from bright crimson to a duller red or pink toward the middle of the belly.

The Museum said these snakes are primarily associated with streams, swamps and lagoons but also inhabit drainage canals and farm dams.

Red-bellied black snakes are native to northern and central eastern Queensland.