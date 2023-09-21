The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical storm conditions expected along East Coast starting today

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Wind, rain, storm surge expected along mid-Atlantic coast starting today

A powerful storm off the Southeast coast, which could soon become Tropical Storm Ophelia, will make its presence known along portions of the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge alerts are up from North Carolina to Delaware. Forecasters are warning of strong winds, heavy rain and the possibility of life-threatening storm surge through the weekend as the storm moves toward the Northeast.

A satellite loop of Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threat remains in Plains

Severe thunderstorms are once again expected in the Plains on Friday as a powerful fall storm traverses the country. The highest chance of severe weather is in southwestern South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska into eastern Wyoming. That threat area expands into the Midwest on Saturday.

The severe weather outlook for the next few days.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Nigel fizzles while forecasters watch Invest 90L

The disturbance off the Southeast coast isn’t the only system being watched in the Atlantic. Nigel is no longer a tropical system and NHC alerts have ended, but Invest 90L off the coast of Africa is being closely tracked with a high chance of eventually developing into at least a tropical depression within the next several days.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



