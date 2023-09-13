Tropical Depression Fifteen in Atlantic likely to become Tropical Storm Nigel soon

What used to be known as Invest 97L has now developed into Tropical Depression Fifteen, and it will likely become Tropical Storm Nigel soon.

The tropical disturbance has been swirling off the coast of Africa for several days. Now, it has become the latest tropical depression of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Depression Fifteen.

A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds of under 39 mph. Once a tropical depression forms, the National Hurricane Center gives it a number based on its order of formation in the hurricane season (Tropical Depression One, Two, Three, etc.). In Fifteen's case, the winds are estimated at 35 mph, and it's moving northwest at 12 mph.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Fifteen has a high chance of strengthening further to become Tropical Storm Nigel soon - perhaps even Friday evening - once its winds reach or surpass 40 mph. The NHC said would-be Nigel is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday, and then a major hurricane early next week.

Forecast cone for Tropical Depression Fifteen.

"Environmental conditions appear favorable for strengthening, and there is increasing confidence the storm will become a hurricane next week well north of the Caribbean Islands," said the FOX Forecast Center.

As for where it goes from there, FOX Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross said computer forecasts show it charging into the Western Atlantic on a path somewhat similar to Hurricane Lee, although only Bermuda appears potentially threatened at this time.

Tropical Storm Margot no threat to US

What was once Hurricane Margot weakened to a tropical storm Friday morning. The storm is still not expected to threaten the U.S. but could move into the Azores island chain next week.

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Margot.

Margot is about 625 miles west of the Azores and has 65 mph winds. The storm is essentially adrift and is forecast to still meander within weak steering currents Friday before making a small clockwise loop over the weekend while it further drops in strength to about 45 mph.

Swells generated by Margot will continue to affect the Azores for the next several days, the NHC said. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

New tropical disturbance forms off Africa

A new tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by the middle part of next week, according to the NHC. It's still several days away from relevance, but some gradual development of this system is possible once it moves off Africa and begins its westward jaunt across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Right now, the NHC only gives the system a 20% of developing by the end of next week.

Current area to watch for Potential Tropical Disturbance No. 1.

Hurricane Lee causing rough seas, rip currents

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect as dangerous surf and rip current conditions from Hurricane Lee affect much of the East Coast. Winds along coastal New England are set to increase Friday evening into Saturday. Lee has peak wind gusts of 85 mph as of the late Friday morning forecast update from the NHC.

While the center of the storm will likely stay east of the U.S. and move into the Canadian Maritimes, Lee's massive wind field spreads hundreds of miles across and will not spare the New England coast from its wrath, the FOX Forecast Center said. Conditions will deteriorate Friday evening, and be at their worst on Saturday before rapidly winding down late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Lee.

The Atlantic just passed the statistical peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10. This is when sea surface temperatures are at their highest, and wind shear or strong, hostile winds are at their lowest.