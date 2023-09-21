Search
These NFL games will be impacted by torrential rain, winds from coastal storm

The brewing tropical storm is threatening the coastal areas of several mid-Atlantic and Northeast states. The NFL games that could see the effects of Potential Tropical Storm 16 are the Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

By Heather Brinkmann , Brandon Ingram Source FOX Weather
Weather could be a 12th man in these NFL football games this weekend

With the potential tropical storm brewing off the Southeast coast, the Colts vs. Ravens and the Bills vs. Commanders game could be in a bit of trouble this weekend. 

With a potential tropical cyclone threatening the Eastern Seaboard this weekend, several NFL games will be at risk of having quite a messy game on Sunday.

The brewing tropical storm is threatening the coastal areas from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast, bringing the potential of strong winds and torrential rains.

FILE – Heavy rain falls as Baltimore Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 23, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. 

((Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Not only could this affect play calling and ball handling, but fantasy football owners may also want to use alternative options for the teams that will be affected.

The use of running backs will be critical as the throwing game might be minimized due to the pouring rain.

Here are the games that could be impacted by Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens could see a washout Sunday

Forecast for Bills vs. Commanders game.
(FOX Weather)

 

At a roofless M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, rain, rain, and more rain is in the forecast.

The Ravens will not only need to worry about which quarterback will be starting for the Colts, but Lamar Jackson will need to utilize both Gus Edwards and Justice Hill with J.K. Dobbins out for the year. But let’s not forget the wheels on Jackson. He will be a no-brainer for a fantasy start, as his running stats alone could carry the team.

Football: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (8) on bench during game with rain. 

(CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

And the Indianapolis Colts’ lackluster run offense will further be tested with rain and wind come Sunday. Zack Moss will be a solid fantasy choice should you be desperate for a running back.

Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders will be in the thick of the tropical storm

Just an hour south of where the Colts-Ravens game will be played, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland.

The forecast will be much of the same – rainy and windy.

Empty seats are wet with rain as seen before the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Football Team during their game at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. 

((Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

After a comeback win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday, the Washington Commanders will need to bring the momentum to overtake Josh Allen and the Bills stellar offense.

The Commanders will need to depend on running back Brian Robinson Jr. for carries or short drop passes from quarterback Sam Howell.

After a horrendous game 1, Allen improved his football IQ in last week’s game over the Raiders. He will need to rely on James Cook to get the ball down the field with the steady rain.

And if you’re looking for a fantasy pickup, Dalton Kincaid will be a solid choice for short drop passes to gain extra points.

Forecast for Colts vs. Ravens game in Baltimore.
(FOX Weather)

 

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets will play in the rain

Further up the coast, the New England Patriots will take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Up to an inch of rain could fall during the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday. 

With Aaron Rodgers out, quarterback Zach Wilson will need to further prove himself if the Jets want to be playoff-bound. With options like Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, Wilson will have solid choices for running back options. 

Foxborough, MA - August 7: New England Patriots QB Mac Jones throws in the rain. 

(Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As for the Patriots, Mac Jones will need to rely on Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott to get the ball down the wet field. 

Forecast for the coastal storm

Where Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee currently is located.
(FOX Weather)

 

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is expected to cause a potentially life-threatening storm surge along the coast and produce heavy rain and strong winds.

Several inches of rain are expected to fall from the Carolinas to the Northeast and New England during the event. Strong winds will also push water in from the ocean and could lead to flash flooding and coastal flooding.

The forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.
(FOX Weather)

 

Parts of the Northeast and southern New England could also see higher rainfall totals between 2-3 inches with locally higher amounts.

