Weekend weather update from FOX Weather: Mario remnants trigger deadly flash flooding in Southern California

Tropical Storm Mario remnants trigger deadly flash flooding in Southern California

The remnants of Tropical Storm Mario left a deadly swath of damage as it dumped torrential rains in Southern California.

A toddler was found dead after he was swept away with his father as they tried to cross a flooded street in Barstow.

While in Oak Glen, flash flooding sent a wall of mud and water through town. One woman even dangerously tried to save her pickup truck from the oncoming torrent, but was too late.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle expected to become 2nd Atlantic hurricane of the season by Sunday

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is expected to strengthen into the second hurricane of the Atlantic season by Sunday as it encounters more favorable conditions for development within the next three days, according to a Saturday morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said the storm is expected to pass somewhere to the east of Bermuda Sunday night into Monday, but it's too soon to know what Gabrielle's exact impacts will be on the island.

Elusive shipwreck found on bottom of Lake Michigan after 139 years

After more than a century at the bottom of Lake Michigan, an elusive shipwreck has been found, according to the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association .

The boat, named the F.J. King, was thought to have been lost during a powerful storm in September 1886, but it was only recently located near the Wisconsin -Michigan border with the help of sonar and remotely operated vehicles.

According to the association, the 144-foot wooden vessel sailed for 19 years before breaking apart, with pieces of debris spotted by lighthouse keepers and fishermen in the days and weeks after the sinking.

