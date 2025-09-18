Fisherman gets face full of squid ink as he hauls in his prize

A large squid caught by a fisherman in the Philippines didn’t go down without a fight, sending a powerful spray of ink into the face of its catcher.



A video shows the messy encounter as fisherman Romel P. Pigon reels in the bright orange and red squid from the ocean. Right before he brings up the catch, the squid delivers a blast of ink right into Pigon’s face.

To his credit, the angler didn’t miss a beat and continued to bring in his catch.

Pigon told Storyful News he caught 12 kilograms of squid that day.



The fisherman seemed undeterred by the face full of ink, writing, "Thank you lord for the blessings" when sharing the video on Instagram.



According to the Catalina Island Marine Institute, cephalopods like squids shoot out ink as a defense mechanism to get away from predators. The liquid includes mostly melanin and can be black, brown or even dark blue.