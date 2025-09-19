Watch: Woman trapped trying to save truck as wall of muddy water slams into California town

OAK GLEN, Calif. -- A woman made a daring, and ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to save her truck from an oncoming wall of water and mud as flash flooding fueled by the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario slammed Southern California Thursday.

Video shot near the Oak Glen Steakhouse & Saloon shows a woman racing to climb into her truck as the muddy river raged just feet away from the parking lot, while shocked onlookers cried warnings of "Watch Out!"

The woman jumped into the truck and slammed it into reverse, but moments later, a surge of water and mud overtook the truck and the edge of the parking lot, pulling the truck deeper into the muck.

The truck became stuck, but luckily remained in relatively shallow mud as much deeper and powerful currents raced by uncomfortably close.

San Bernardino County Fire officials reported there were no reported injuries during the flooding in town.

The flooding left a trail of mud and damage as it swept through the area. Multiple other cars were seen trapped up to their tires in mud, while officials reported some power lines were also compromised.

Farther upstream, photographer Denisse Romo was filming when the waves of water came racing down the culvert.

"Around 2:30 p.m., I heard a loud rumbling," Romo told Storyful. "When I looked out my kitchen window, I saw a wave of mud coming fast. The first wave had trees, mailboxes and a bunch of debris. It did not stop for a good two hours, just wave after wave of mud."

Rainfall totals in the mountains ranged anywhere from a half inch to 2 inches, with a few isolated higher totals. Gauges near Bear Valley in San Bernardino County recorded 2.83 inches while another gauge along Running Springs tallied 4.14 inches.

Farther north, the area around Ridgecrest reported as much as 3.17 inches.