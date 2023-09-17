The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rainy week ahead for millions on East Coast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Northeast braces for more heavy rain

After a stormy week, the Northeast is in store for even more rain to start this workweek.

The FOX Forecast Center said the combination of a frontal boundary and a developing low-pressure system could produce a couple of inches of rainfall for communities from the mid-Atlantic to New England, including the I-95 corridor.

Any rain that falls is expected to remain below severe weather criteria, but for some areas, this could be the third period of heavy precipitation in a week.

Cities such as Washington, D.C. , New York , Providence , Boston and Bangor , Maine, all stand to see rainfall.

Forecast rainfall

Don't worry, Southeast, you'll see rain too

Heavy rain is set to soak Florida this week, bringing the threat of coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents.

A front will stall over the state and provide storm chances to Florida and the rest of the Southeast through the workweek.

The low, which will be sitting over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, may try to take on some tropical characteristics, which remains highly uncertain at this time. Tropical or not, the low, combined with the high to the north, will lead to increased rain and multiple days of strong onshore winds along Florida's Atlantic coast and up into the coastal Carolinas, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The National Hurricane Center is outlining the area for possible tropical development over the next week.

Rain forecast for the Southeast through the next week.

Hurricane HQ: The Atlantic is not settling down

While forecasters are no longer tracking Lee or Margot, Nigel formed over the weekend and is forecast to continue strengthening into a major hurricane.

Nigel is expected to stay clear of North America, but Bermuda will want to monitor the cyclone for any unexpected turns.

Forecast cone for Nigel.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined an area off the Southeast coast for possible tropical development.

"A non-tropical area of low pressure could form near the southeastern coast of the United States late this week," forecasters said. "This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore while it moves slowly northward or northwestward."

Whether or not the area forms, the low-pressure system will bring relentless rain to Florida and the Southeast coast through the majority of the week.

Area monitored off the Southeast coast.

And further east, a new tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by the middle part of next week, according to the NHC. It's expected to gradually develop once it moves off Africa and begins its westward jaunt across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

It has a high chance of development over the next seven days.

Current area to watch for Potential Tropical Disturbance No. 1.

Geomagnetic Storm Watch issued; solar storm could bring vivid auroras

A geomagnetic storm may produce aurora lights early this week, further away from the poles from Seattle to Boston.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) in Boulder, Colorado, issued a G2 (Moderate) Geomagnetic Storm Watch on a 5-level scale for Tuesday.

FOX Weather Space Expert Emilee Speck says the aurora lights could be visible low on the horizon for the U.S. Northern Tier, including in Seattle, Great Falls, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston.

