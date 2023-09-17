Search
Watch: Atlanta police, firefighter rescue trapped driver from floating car during significant flooding

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
ATLANTA - Bodycam video shows the dramatic rescue of a driver in Atlanta who became trapped in his vehicle when it was surrounded by water amid significant flooding due to torrential rainfall on Thursday.

According to Atlanta police, the city's 911 call center was inundated with weather-related emergency calls when the torrential rain fell across the region and water began to rise.

HOW MUCH FLOOD WATER DOES IT TAKE TO DAMAGE A CAR?

An image showing a car submerged in floodwaters in Atlanta on September 14, 2023. Police and firefighters were able to rescue the man who was trapped inside.

(The City of Atlanta Police Department/Facebook)

One police officer came upon major flooding on Peachtree Street near Atlanta's Public Safety Headquarters and saw a partially submerged sedan in the middle of the road. The officer is seen in the video rushing to the vehicle where an Atlanta Fire Rescue Department captain was already trying to rescue the driver stuck inside.

The water was so deep that the vehicle had started to float, and the front end was underwater.

HERE'S WHAT TO DO AFTER YOUR CAR IS FLOODED

The first responders worked together and broke the driver's side window and were able to pull the unidentified driver from the vehicle and help him get to safety.

"We are extremely proud of the actions of Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Terrance Simon and Atlanta Police Officer Rayando Bryan," police said in a Facebook post. "Their response to this critical incident is yet another example of the commitment our city has made to ensure competent, well-prepared, well-trained first responders are available when needed."

Flash flood aftermath in downtown Atlanta

The FOX Forecast Center says downtown Atlanta picked up 2 inches of rain in less than two hours on Thursday, leading to widespread city flooding.

