Heavy rainfall expected in Northeast after Lee’s departure

As the remnants of Hurricane Lee depart the Northeast, a developing storm system is in the wings could produce scattered showers starting on Sunday and lead to a wet start to the workweek.

The FOX Forecast Center said the combination of a frontal boundary and a developing low-pressure system could produce a couple of inches of rainfall for communities from the mid-Atlantic to New England and include the I-95 corridor.

Any rain that falls is expected to remain below severe weather criteria, but for some areas, this could be the third period of heavy precipitation in a week.

Cities such as Washington, D.C., New York, Providence, Boston and Bangor, Maine, all stand to see rainfall.

Many observation sites in the region are reporting seeing an excess of rainfall, with some rain gauges that have seen a surplus of 5 to 10 inches this year.

Any additional rainfall on already saturated grounds could not only lead to flash flooding but also the threat of falling trees, as many are still heavy with foliage.

"All that rain that fell today that is going to lead that to now very wet conditions and why there are so many concerns about the density of the trees there and how much of that wind is going to push those over," said FOX Weather meteorologist Steve Bender.

The FOX Forecast Center said a low-pressure center is expected to develop near Long Island and could track into the Gulf of Maine, which will help keep marine conditions rough through the upcoming week.

"For Boston, as that new coastal low emerges, Monday's going to be that active day. And I would say that Monday evening commute would be the most impactful as that surge of moisture starts to push in," said Bender.

Most communities are expected to see rainfall totals below two inches, but isolated locales where rain trains over the same area could see higher amounts.

The storm system will not transition into any type of tropical entity and will clear the New England coastline by late Tuesday.