Intense storms slam Massachusetts with dangerous flash flooding

Storms made for a messy commute Monday evening as heavy rain led to flash flooding in parts of the Northeast.

Officials said that intense rainfall from thunderstorms led to roadways being washed out and floodwaters entering homes and businesses in Leominster, Massachusetts. School officials even closed classes Tuesday due to the flash flooding.

"If you don't have to come out, please, please, please don't go out," Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella pleaded on Facebook.

The National Weather Service in Boston reported that three to five inches of rain fell, leading to forecasters issuing a flash flood emergency.

Ongoing thunderstorms continue to bring heavy rain to the area, with several more inches of rain expected. A Flash Flood Watch is in place for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut early Tuesday morning.