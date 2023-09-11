Search
Intense storms slam Massachusetts with dangerous flash flooding

Officials said that intense rainfall from thunderstorms led to roadways being washed out and floodwaters entering homes and businesses in Leominster, Massachusetts.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
A Flash Flood Emergency was issued Monday as heavy storms produced flooding in Leominster, Massachusetts.  03:19

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued Monday as heavy storms produced flooding in Leominster, Massachusetts. 

Storms made for a messy commute Monday evening as heavy rain led to flash flooding in parts of the Northeast

Officials said that intense rainfall from thunderstorms led to roadways being washed out and floodwaters entering homes and businesses in Leominster, Massachusetts. School officials even closed classes Tuesday due to the flash flooding

"If you don't have to come out, please, please, please don't go out," Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella pleaded on Facebook. 

    Flash flooding in Leominster, MA. ( Daylon Cossingham)

    Flash flooding in Leominster, MA. ( Daylon Cossingham)

    Flash flooding in Leominster, MA. (Kathleen Ruddeforth/Facebook)

    Flash flooding in Leominster, MA. (Kathleen Ruddeforth/Facebook)

    Flash flooding in Leominster, MA. (Kathleen Ruddeforth/Facebook)

    Flash flooding in Leominster, MA. (Kathleen Ruddeforth/Facebook)

    Flash flooding in Leominster, MA. (Kathleen Ruddeforth/Facebook)

    Flash flooding in Leominster, MA. (Kathleen Ruddeforth/Facebook)

The National Weather Service in Boston reported that three to five inches of rain fell, leading to forecasters issuing a flash flood emergency. 

Ongoing thunderstorms continue to bring heavy rain to the area, with several more inches of rain expected. A Flash Flood Watch is in place for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut early Tuesday morning.  

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Worcester County, Massachusetts. Radar estimate rainfall rates of 7.9 inches per hour over the area. 03:22

Flash Flood Emergency issued in Massachusetts

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Worcester County, Massachusetts. Radar estimate rainfall rates of 7.9 inches per hour over the area.

