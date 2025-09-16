Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Gabrielle likely soon as coastal storm blasts eastern US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 92L likely to become Tropical Storm Gabrielle soon as new tropical threat emerges in Atlantic

Invest 92L continues to become better organized about halfway between the Windward Islands and the coast of western Africa and will likely develop into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Gabrielle within the next day or two.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center has now highlighted a new tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa that will also warrant monitoring as it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

This graphic shows the tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Coastal storm blasts mid-Atlantic with tropical-storm-force winds, flooding concerns, rough surf

A potent coastal storm spinning off the mid-Atlantic is slamming portions of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey with heavy rain and strong winds, bringing concerns of flooding, massive waves and rip currents at local beaches as summer nears its end.

On Monday, tropical-storm-force wind gusts of up to 60 mph were recorded near Jeanettes Pier in eastern North Carolina, causing power outages across the region. Waves higher than 12 feet were recorded on buoys offshore from Nags Head, North Carolina.

North Dakota tornado outbreak sets new yearly tornado record

Severe weather across the Dakotas on Sunday produced a historic tornado outbreak, helping North Dakota break its yearly tornado record. More than 20 tornadoes were reported across 200 miles, between Mobridge, South Dakota, and Minot, North Dakota.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Bismarck and Grand Forks said Sunday’s twisters officially broke North Dakota's yearly tornado record. The previous record was 61 tornadoes in 1999. The total for 2025 is still being compiled after Sunday’s outbreak, but as of Sept. 13, there were 58 confirmed tornadoes in North Dakota. Already, five tornadoes are confirmed from Sunday’s outbreak in the state, easily breaking the previous yearly record.

Watch this: Utah first responders, civilians rescue man caught in flash flooding just in time

Multiple agencies raced against the clock on Saturday in central Utah when a man was stranded by flash floods and faced the risk of being swept away any second.

Video by the Emery County Sheriff’s Office shows the high-stakes effort to rescue the man and the moment he was brought to safety across rushing water.

