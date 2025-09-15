Utah first responders, civilians rescue man caught in flash flooding just in time

GREEN RIVER, Utah – Multiple agencies raced against the clock on Saturday in central Utah when a man was stranded by flash floods and faced the risk of being swept away any second.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office responded on Saturday around 4 p.m. on Airport Road along the south side of Green River, Utah, where the person was trapped in the fast-moving water.

After the Green River Fire Department arrived and the Public Works arrived on scene with a front loader, teams used a kayak to reach the man.

A civilian, Kent Nelson, and Emery County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Opp, were able to give the man a life vest and rope. Once he was secured, he was pulled to safety.



Video by the Emery County Sheriff’s Office shows the high-stakes effort to rescue the man and the moment he was brought to safety across rushing water.

"The actions provided by the citizens were priceless. They put themselves in danger to rescue a perfect stranger," the sheriff’s office said. "The victim is not from our area and no one knew him, but that did not matter to any of them. They were all cold and wet, working together to rescue to a very scared person that could have been swept away at any second."

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a Flash Flood Warning for Emery County on Saturday afternoon, not long before the rescue occurred.



Rain totals were between 2.5 and 4 inches for parts of the Seleratus Wash, according to the NWS.

After a brief reprieve from the rain this week, showers and thunderstorms return to Utah on Friday and are forecast to continue through at least Saturday.