Invest 92L likely to become Tropical Storm Gabrielle soon as new tropical threat emerges in Atlantic

MIAMI – Invest 92L is continuing to become better organized and is likely to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Gabrielle within the next day or two as a new tropical threat emerges off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic.

The term "invest" is simply a naming convention used by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to identify areas it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

This graphic shows information on Invest 92L in the Atlantic.

The NHC said that Invest 92L is continuing to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms and is becoming better organized with a large area of low pressure located about halfway between the Windward Islands and the coast of western Africa.

The NHC said that environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Gabrielle is likely to form in the next day or two.

And some computer forecast models show the system strengthening into a hurricane.

This graphic shows Atlantic tropical threat probabilities.

The NHC is giving Invest 92L a high chance of development within the next two days.

Some of those forecast models show the system curving to the north and into the open central Atlantic, keeping it away from land. Others show it taking a path closer to the Caribbean and eventually toward Bermuda.

New area to watch in eastern Atlantic

This graphic provides information on a new area to watch for tropical development in the Atlantic.

While most of the attention is rightfully on the development of Invest 92L, another tropical threat has emerged in the Atlantic.

The NHC said a tropical wave emerging off the western coast of Africa is now producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Forecasters say some slow development of the system is possible toward the middle to end of this week as it moves westward from the eastern to the central Atlantic.

Right now, the NHC is giving the system a low chance of development over the next seven days.