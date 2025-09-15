Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Gabrielle could form this week while coastal storm blasts mid-Atlantic

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Odds increase that Tropical Storm Gabrielle could form in Atlantic this week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave swirling across the central tropical Atlantic that now has high odds of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Gabrielle later this week.

By mid- to late-week, the system will move into a more favorable environment, where it will likely develop into at least a tropical depression, and maybe even Tropical Storm Gabrielle. Some computer forecast models show the system strengthening into a hurricane.

This graphic shows information on an area to watch for possible tropical development in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Coastal storm blasts North Carolina, Virginia bringing flooding concerns, dangerous surf

A potent coastal storm spinning off the mid-Atlantic is slamming portions of North Carolina and Virginia with heavy rain and strong winds, bringing concerns of flooding, massive waves and rip currents at local beaches as summer nears its end.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the coastal low that has been forming near the Carolinas is expected to slowly drift off to the north over the next few days, and it will bring several rounds of unsettled weather to the mid-Atlantic.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals through Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



See it: Northern Lights spotted across northern US overnight

A strong geomagnetic storm brought vibrant displays of the Northern Lights to portions of the northern U.S. on Sunday night. According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, the aurora could make another appearance across the northern tier on Monday night.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Watch this: Travelers in Utah fearlessly drive through waterfalls caused by flash flooding

Drivers in Utah encountered a wet surprise while traveling on Friday. Heavy rain in Moab, Utah, caused a mesmerizing waterfall due to flash flooding in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, Moab received just over a half-inch of rain on Friday.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.