Flash flooding sweeps away driver in Arizona as Southwest's monsoon season enters final weeks

BENSON, Ariz. - A woman died after her vehicle was swept away by rushing water in southeast Arizona on Friday night, deputies said.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team reported that the incident began around 9:30 p.m. local time, when a woman called 911 to report that she was trapped in a flash flood and her vehicle was sinking just north of Interstate 10.

When authorities arrived, they rescued a man from the floodwaters but were unable to immediately locate the woman, who was later found deceased outside her submerged vehicle nearby.

In a statement, first responders described the night as a tragic reminder of the dangers of flash flooding.

"Please turn around and don’t drown," the CCSO SAR stated. "Wait until the water recedes before driving through a flooded wash. The first rescue turned into a recovery - we beg you do not drive through a flooded wash. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for all."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

SOUTHWEST MONSOON SEASON: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The deadly incident marked one of several water rescues first responders attended to overnight southeast of Tucson.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said most of the rain that fell was the typical monsoon variety, which continued into the weekend.

Forecasters were monitoring moisture associated with once Tropical Storm Mario in the eastern Pacific for the chance that some of the influences could make it into the Southwest and increase precipitation chances.

Experiencing increased rainfall from former tropical systems in the eastern Pacific is common during the second half of the tropical cyclone season, as the systems can be influenced by troughiness over the U.S. and not sent on a more westbound trajectory.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The incidents unfolded as southeastern Arizona continues to experience rounds of heavy rainfall tied to the annual monsoon.

While overall precipitation accumulation values have been below average across much of the region, some parts of Arizona and neighboring New Mexico have seen repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

On average, communities across the Southwest receive between 40% and 50% of their annual precipitation during the monsoon months of June, July, August and September.

The NWS stresses that drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roadways with an unknown water depth.

Just 6 inches of fast-moving water is enough to knock an adult off their feet, while 12 inches can carry a car or SUV away.

The monsoon season tends to fade by mid- to late September, giving way to a drier fall before mountain snowfall becomes the primary water source.