Watch: Travelers in Utah fearlessly drive through waterfalls caused by flash flooding

MOAB, Utah – Drivers in Utah encountered a wet surprise while traveling on Friday.

Heavy rain in Moab, Utah, caused a mesmerizing waterfall due to flash flooding in the area. Utah residents are all too familiar with the heavy rain and flash flooding that occur throughout the state.

According to the National Weather Service, Moab received just over a half-inch of rain on Friday.

Travelers demonstrate their composure in the face of the wet weather by fearlessly driving through the water-filled roads, navigating the large waterfalls that run off the rock formations.

According to the National Weather Service, at least 12 inches of rushing water is enough to carry away most cars. Just 2 feet of rushing water could carry away most SUVs and trucks.

While the unique sight of large waterfalls may seem fun, driving through such conditions can be dangerous. The risk of large rocks in the rushing water is another reason to avoid driving through.

If you come to a section of road that is covered in water, it’s best to turn around instead of pressing onward.

