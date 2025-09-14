Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Atlantic heating up as coastal storm threatens mid-Atlantic

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. Here's everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Is Tropical Storm or Hurricane Gabrielle on the horizon?

The tropical Atlantic Basin is starting to show signs of life once again as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to keep its eyes on an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the western coast of Africa.

The NHC says that although conditions aren't favorable for development now, the tropical disturbance will enter into a more favorable environment, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week. And some computer forecast models show it even strengthening into Tropical Storm or Hurricane Gabrielle.

This graphic shows information on an area to watch for possible tropical development in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Coastal storm could blast North Carolina, Virginia with strong winds, soaking rain

People flocking to beaches along the mid-Atlantic coast to try and soak up the final days of summer may be out of luck this week as a non-tropical area of low pressure spinning off the coast threatens to slam the region with strong winds and flooding rain.

Flood threats are minimal on Sunday and Monday, but NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has highlighted areas of the Virginia and North Carolina coasts in a Level 1 out of 4 threat for flash flooding on Tuesday.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals through Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Summerlike temperatures turn up the heat in America's heartland

After a couple of weeks of wet weather and some October-like temperatures, the central U.S. will heat up as a dome of high pressure brings summer weather back to the heartland.

Some 150 million Americans will be experiencing temperatures 10-15 degrees above average, feeling more like the middle of summer. The hot weather will persist through the middle of this week as fall is approaching.

Look: Rare Utah tornado spotted swirling through desert terrain

At least one tornado in Utah carved a path across the desert terrain on Saturday afternoon, prompting warnings to be issued by the National Weather Service.

The office located in Grand Junction, Colorado, issued Tornado Warnings after law enforcement reported seeing the funnel reaching the ground in the area of Montezuma Creek.

The storm that produced the twister eventually moved into Colorado, but not before damaging at least three homes, according to the Navajo Police Department.

