Heartland heats up with summer temperatures spreading across central US

ST. LOUIS – After a couple of weeks of wet weather and some October-like temperatures, the central U.S. will heat up as a dome of high pressure brings summer weather back to the heartland.

Some 150 million Americans will be experiencing temperatures 10-15 degrees above average, feeling more like the middle of summer. The hot weather will persist through the middle of next week.

Temperatures in the 90s are expected across the southern Plains and extending as far north as Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday. Even Chicago is expected to hit 85 degrees.

This graphic shows forecast high temperatures for Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Near record heat will be possible for a few cities in the coming days.

Minneapolis is expected to reach 90 degrees Sunday.

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's temperature outlook, above-average temperatures will begin to seep into the rest of the country through next weekend as summer makes a late-season comeback.

September is often the last month that most of the southern Plains and South see 90 degree temperatures.

