The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Lee prompts alerts in New England

It's Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

New England on alert as Hurricane Lee moves closer

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge alerts have been issued for much of the New England coast and parts of the Canadian Maritimes as Hurricane Lee begins its approach to a part of the country that is rarely affected by tropical cyclones. Lee is forecast to make landfall near the border of Maine and Canada, but the storm is so large that impacts from the storm will stretch as far south as Rhode Island.

Alerts are in effect for New England because of Hurricane Lee.

(FOX Weather)



Continuing coverage

Lee isn’t the only game in town

The Atlantic remains an active place for tropical weather, as Hurricane Margot and what will likely become the next named storm are being tracked this week. Margot is forecast to make a loop through open waters. What could become Nigel is still getting organized off the coast of Africa.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



