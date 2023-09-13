The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Lee prompts alerts in New England
Start your day with the latest weather news – Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge alerts have been issued for much of the New England coastline as Hurricane Lee begins moving closer to a part of the county rarely impacted by tropical cyclones.
New England on alert as Hurricane Lee moves closer
Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge alerts have been issued for much of the New England coast and parts of the Canadian Maritimes as Hurricane Lee begins its approach to a part of the country that is rarely affected by tropical cyclones. Lee is forecast to make landfall near the border of Maine and Canada, but the storm is so large that impacts from the storm will stretch as far south as Rhode Island.
Lee isn’t the only game in town
The Atlantic remains an active place for tropical weather, as Hurricane Margot and what will likely become the next named storm are being tracked this week. Margot is forecast to make a loop through open waters. What could become Nigel is still getting organized off the coast of Africa.
