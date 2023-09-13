Search
World War II-era planes damaged after monsoon rips through Arizona airport

Many of the hangars in the airport held historic World War II-era planes.

By Irene Snyder , May Phan Source FOX 10
MESA, Ariz. - Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona, sustained some serious damage after a strong monsoon storm blew through the area overnight.

Several roofs were ripped apart in Tuesday night's storm. Some planes overturned, and others were blown across the tarmac.

Many of the hangars in the airport held historic World War II-era planes. Even some of the trees planted in the area - which are now uprooted or broken - date back to the 40s.

One plane that was tied down had its chain break during the storm, sending it across the runway.

It's still not clear how much damage was done to the airport, but one pilot estimated that it would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to repair the planes.

