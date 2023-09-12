The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Lee already impacting East Coast
Start your day with the latest weather news – Lee may be far from the U.S., but its impacts are already being felt along the East Coast in the form of rip currents. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Lee.
It's Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Hurricane Lee brings rip currents to East Coast
Hurricane Lee may be far from the U.S., but the effects of the storm are already being felt along the East Coast. The storm is still in the open waters of the Atlantic, where it is expected to begin moving toward New England over the next couple of days. A U.S. landfall is not expected at this time. However, a large portion of the coast has a high risk of rip currents from southern Maine to Florida. Officials in Florida are urging beachgoers to use caution in the water.
(FOX Weather)
Active Atlantic continues churning
Lee isn’t the only game in town. There’s another hurricane and some disturbances also being watched in the Atlantic this week. Hurricane Margot is spinning in the open waters, while a pair of disturbances that have merged near the Cabo Verde Islands have a high chance of development.
(FOX Weather)
Heavy rain in Northeast could lead to more flooding
Inches of rain that fell in Massachusetts on Monday night led to damaging flash floods, and more of that heavy rain is expected across the Northeast on Wednesday. A Flood Watch has been issued in several states from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire, where upwards of 4-5 inches of rain is possible in some places.
(FOX Weather)
