The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Halloween forecast to give more tricks than treats this year

Halloween forecast across America

If temperatures don't send a chill down your spine, this Halloween forecast certainly will.

Halloween forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Many kids across America will need to add an extra layer to their costumes this year as a Halloween arctic blast will send temperatures plummeting, with nearly 250 million experiencing below-average temperatures.

‘Manitoba Mauler’ could send snow to Chicago, Minneapolis

Chicago, Minneapolis and Milwaukee could all see their first measurable snow of the season courtesy of a fast-moving storm system known as a "Manitoba Mauler."

And while it might sound like a horror film, a Manitoba Mauler is actually a clipper system that forms in Manitoba, Canada – similar to an Alberta Clipper but originates in a different Canadian province.

Major accumulations from the system across the Upper Midwest , Great Lakes and interior Northeast aren't expected, but Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for northern portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The forecast snow totals through Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Tropical depression likely to form in Caribbean Sea while Pilar creates flooding rain on Central America's Pacific coast

There is still a month before the hurricane season ends, and there is no shortage of storms to watch in both the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific basins.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific basins.

(FOX Weather)



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Invest 97L is likely to develop into a tropical depression or storm later this week in the Caribbean Sea as environmental conditions appear support further development.

"This system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America towards the end of this week," the NHC said.

Invest 97L has a high chance of development.

(FOX Weather)



On Central America's Pacific coast, forecasters are monitoring Tropical Storm Pilar, which is expected to bring flooding rain from El Salvador through Costa Rica.

El Salvador has declared a State of National Emergency ahead of Pilar's arrival.

Forecast rainfall from Tropical Storm Pilar over the next five days.

(FOX Weather)



