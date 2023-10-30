Search
Halloween forecast for trick-or-treaters across America

Trick-or-treaters may want to consider adding layers for warmth in the northern U.S. as a blast of arctic air has dropped temperatures for millions. In the South, temperatures will be more comfortable

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Halloween is upon us as trick-or-treaters are ready to take to the streets in search of something sweet, however, the forecast will not be such a treat, leaving some ghosts and goblins in the central and northern U.S. in search of heat. 

A bitter blast of arctic air has plummeted temperatures from coast to coast in time for Halloween. 

Here's the FOX Forecast Center trick-or-treat forecast across the U.S. on All Hallow's Eve. 

Joey Salaz, 6, front left, and Emma Martin, 6, right, are waiting during the sixth annual Broadway Halloween Parade hosted by the Broadway Merchants Association and Lucky District 7 Council office took place in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Joey Salaz, 6, front left, and Emma Martin, 6, right, are waiting during the sixth annual Broadway Halloween Parade hosted by the Broadway Merchants Association and Lucky District 7 Council office took place in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Northwest

Tuesday evening will be cold and cloudy across the Northwest as trick-or-treaters begin door-knocking.

Halloween forecast in the Northwest.

Halloween forecast in the Northwest.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s for Missoula and Billings, Montana, and Casper, Wyoming, after sunset. 

Trick-or-treaters would be wise to get an early start in Seattle and Portland to get the most candy and hold on to temperatures in the 50s.

Southwest

Halloween forecast in the Southwest.

Halloween forecast in the Southwest.

As the sun goes down in the Desert Southwest on Halloween, temperatures will quickly drop.

After starting the evening in the low 80s, Phoenix drops to a comfortable 73 degrees by 9 p.m.  Los Angeles remains in the 70s throughout the last of the trick-or-treating. 

Denver, Reno and Las Vegas will all be in the 30 by the time all the candy has been handed out. 

Midwest

Trick-or-treaters may want to consider dressing as a mummy for warmth in the northern U.S. as a blast of arctic air has dropped temperatures for millions.

Temperatures won't reach above 40 degrees across the Midwest on Halloween evening. 

Midwest Halloween forecast.

Midwest Halloween forecast.

High temperatures will struggle to reach the high 20s and 30s in places like Bismarck, North Dakota; Pierre, South Dakota; and Minneapolis.

Halloween forecast for Bismarck, North Dakota.
Tricker treaters in Chicago and Minneapolis could have a white Halloween along with bone-chilling cold with temperatures remaining in the mid-30s through 9 p.m. 

Northeast

Indoors plans or a quick trunk-or-treat event might be the way to go this Halloween in the Northeast, with temperatures flirting with freezing in New England and rain in the forecast for some. 

Halloween forecast in the Northeast.

Halloween forecast in the Northeast.

The FOX Future Track shows rain chances building in western New York and Vermont, as well as for Pittsburgh and coastal Virginia as the evening progresses. 

Southern Plains

Texas will feel more like Christmas than Halloween on Tuesday but even colder than average Christmas temperatures for places like Houston, Dallas and Austin. 

Halloween forecast for the Southern Plains.

Halloween forecast for the Southern Plains.

The rest of the Southern Plains are also forecast to be below average as trick-or-treaters navigate the neighborhood.

Albuquerque dips into the high 40s after the sun sets, and Oklahoma City will already be there by the time trick-or-treating is well underway. 

Dallas Halloween and Christmas temperatures.
Southeast

In the Southeast, your current costume choices can remain in place with mild temperatures forecast for Halloween evening but consider bringing an umbrella if you are trick-or-treating in the Carolinas. 

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking some rain and clouds for Raleigh and an overcast sky in Charleston.

Southeast forecast for Halloween night on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Southeast forecast for Halloween night on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Mississippi and Alabama will dip into the 40s by 9 p.m. when it's time to count your candy at home. 

Don't forget the bug spray in Florida, where temperatures into the early evening will be in the low 80s for Orlando and Miami. 

