Earth & Space
Published

Tarantula causes Death Valley crash, man sent to hospital

Tarantulas emerge from underground burrows in the fall to mate. This came as quite of a surprise to tourists visiting Death Valley National Park.

By Hillary Andrews Source FOX Weather
It's tarantula mating season

Just in time for Halloween. It is tarantula mating season. FOX Weather explains why you may be seeing a lot more of these eight-legged fuzzy friends crawling around.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – While it may sound like a scary Halloween tale, a tarantula caused an accident in Death Valley National Park, sending one man to the hospital on Saturday. 

Officials say a Swiss couple rented a camper van to explore the national park. While driving, they saw a tarantula ambling across the road and slammed on the brakes. A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Canada then crashed into the van behind them. 

CHILLING IRONY: HOW WORLD HEAT CHAMP DEATH VALLEY OWES NAME, IN PART, TO A SNOWSTORM

A brown hairy spider with seven legs straddles a rock wall and gravel ground. A tarantula seen elsewhere in Death Valley National Park on the day of the accident.

(NPS / Abby Wines / FOX Weather)

An ambulance rushed the injured rider to a local hospital, but park officials report that the spider walked away unscathed.

Poor road conditions in the park blamed on Hilary

Park officials say poor road conditions within the park are due to Hurricane Hilary.

"Please drive slowly, especially going down steep hills in the park," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds in a statement. "Our roads still have gravel patches due to flood damage, and wildlife of all sizes are out."

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK TRANSFORMS INTO LAND OF EPHEMERAL LAKES AFTER HURRICANE HILARY

  • Rocks, mud and floodwater being cleared from highway 190 after heavy rains hit Death Valley National Park early evening August 20.
    Image 1 of 5

    Rocks, mud and floodwater being cleared from highway 190 after heavy rains hit Death Valley National Park early evening August 20. (NPS)

  • Flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary caused road damage in many places, including along CA Hwy 190 near Zabriskie Point.
    Image 2 of 5

    Flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary caused road damage in many places, including along CA Hwy 190 near Zabriskie Point. (NPS)

  • Debris completely covers a paved road near Wildrose Campground in Death Valley National Park.
    Image 3 of 5

    Debris completely covers a paved road near Wildrose Campground in Death Valley National Park. (NPS)

  • Pavement loss along CA SR190 between Stovepipe Wells and Emigrant.
    Image 4 of 5

    Pavement loss along CA SR190 between Stovepipe Wells and Emigrant. (NPS)

  • Image 5 of 5

    Comfort stations at Zabriskie Point filled with mud due to flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. (NPS)

TARANTULA MATING SEASON BEGINS AS MALES ARE LED TO THEIR DEATH

More than a year’s worth of rain fell that day, producing flash floods that undercut pavement and caused roads across the California park to collapse, according to the National Park Service.

"The event we experienced in August was one of these dynamic events that has helped to shape Death Valley," Matthew Lamar, park ranger at Death Valley National Park told FOX Weather in a previous interview. "Some of those impacts will last for years."

The park just started reopening to the public in mid-October.

JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN: TARANTULAS ON THE MARCH

LAMAR, CO - SEPTEMBER 24: A male tarantula crosses Colorado Highway 71 as dusk approaches on September 24, 2022 near Lamar, Colorado. The males are on the hunt for females to mate in what researchers suggest is a Mate-gration rather than a migration. The journey for these large fuzzy arachnids can be anywhere from hundreds of feet to several miles in any direction. When the males are lucky enough to find a females burrow, they drum their legs at the entrance and wait for the female to come out to breed. Tarantulas start making their appearances in southeastern Colorado around the end of August, roaming throughout the month of September and into early October when the weather starts to get cold. Hundreds to thousands of spiders are killed by cars as they attempt to cross roads while looking to mate. One Prowers County deputy sheriff said he has clocked cars going in excess of 100 mph on these country roads. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Tarantula on the road.

(Helen H. Richardson / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post / Getty Images)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Tarantulas common in Death Valley especially in fall

While the poor road conditions and gravel are unusual for Death Valley, tarantula crossings are not.

"Tarantulas spend most of their long lives in underground burrows. People see them most often in the fall, when 8- to 10-year-old male tarantulas leave their burrows to search for a mate," said spokesperson Abby Wines in a statement.

NOT FROM A HORROR FILM: WHEN INSECTS TURN INTO ‘ZOMBIES’

A Tarantula walks on a road at the Sequoia National Park in California.

(MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The female sometimes kills and eats him after mating. Even if she doesn’t kill him, the male tarantula rarely lives more than a few more months," she continued. "However, female tarantulas can live for 25 years, mating multiple times."

Wines claimed that slow-moving arachnids are not aggressive or deadly to humans. Bites are similar to a bee sting.

