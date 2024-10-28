The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical trouble expected as last month of hurricane season nears

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, and National Chocolate Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane HQ: Area in Caribbean being monitored for possible development

Forecasters are keeping a watchful eye on the western Caribbean Sea as the final month of hurricane season approaches. The National Hurricane Center says there is a medium chance that a tropical system could develop there within the next week. It’s still too early to know where it’s ultimately headed.

The outlook for an area in the western Caribbean Sea.

(FOX Weather)



Geomagnetic Storm Watch issued

The Northern Lights could be more vivid across the northern tier of the U.S. on Monday night after a recent solar flare set charged particles on a collision course with Earth’s atmosphere. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch, saying moderate storming is possible Monday.

Trick or treat? Here’s what the weather has in store for Halloween this week

Halloween is Thursday, and it looks like most of the country will have some unseasonably warm weather to deal with. Rain could also be a problem for the Northwest and Great Lakes.

The forecast for Halloween.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Whale calf found with plastic bag in stomach

A sperm whale calf was euthanized after it washed ashore in northeast Florida. Authorities say it appears the whale was suffering from complications after ingesting a large plastic bag.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.