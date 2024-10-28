The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical trouble expected as last month of hurricane season nears
Start your day with the latest weather news. All eyes are on the Caribbean Sea as the final month of hurricane season nears. That is where forecasters are monitoring an area for potential development.
It's Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, and National Chocolate Day.
Hurricane HQ: Area in Caribbean being monitored for possible development
Forecasters are keeping a watchful eye on the western Caribbean Sea as the final month of hurricane season approaches. The National Hurricane Center says there is a medium chance that a tropical system could develop there within the next week. It’s still too early to know where it’s ultimately headed.
Geomagnetic Storm Watch issued
The Northern Lights could be more vivid across the northern tier of the U.S. on Monday night after a recent solar flare set charged particles on a collision course with Earth’s atmosphere. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch, saying moderate storming is possible Monday.
Trick or treat? Here’s what the weather has in store for Halloween this week
Halloween is Thursday, and it looks like most of the country will have some unseasonably warm weather to deal with. Rain could also be a problem for the Northwest and Great Lakes.
Watch this: Whale calf found with plastic bag in stomach
A sperm whale calf was euthanized after it washed ashore in northeast Florida. Authorities say it appears the whale was suffering from complications after ingesting a large plastic bag.
