Plastic bag found in stomach of euthanized whale along Florida coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An emaciated dwarf sperm whale found along the coast of Northeast Florida by beachgoers is believed to have been suffering from complications after ingesting a large plastic bag, authorities recently announced.

St. Johns County Beach Services said a beachgoer called FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline on Sept. 16 to report a dolphin calf that washed ashore on Butler Beach, but upon arrival, staff determined the mammal was actually a dwarf sperm whale calf.

Crews transported the animal to nearby veterinarians but, after consultation with NOAA, determined that it had to be euthanized due to its condition.

County officials stated that in the weeks following the whale’s death, a necropsy found a plastic bag in its main stomach, along with associated ulcers.

According to NOAA Fisheries, dwarf sperm whales are commonly found in the waters off Hawaii, the U.S. West Coast, the western North Atlantic and the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The mammals are typically seen either in small groups or swimming alone.

Marine experts say calves are just over 3 feet long and weigh around 30 pounds at birth, growing to 6 to 9 feet in length as adults.

Dwarf sperm whales are not considered to be threatened or endangered but are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

According to the Ocean Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group, plastic pollution in waterways is a growing problem worldwide.

The group estimates that 11 million metric tons of plastics enter the oceans every year, most of which result from improper waste disposal.

Florida does not have a ban in place against single-use plastics, but some municipalities have enacted local measures.

If you see an injured or distressed animal in the Sunshine State, you are encouraged to report the sighting to the FWC’s hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

Officials urge you never to push a stranded marine animal back into the water, as it will likely result in delayed treatment from specialists.