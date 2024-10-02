Florida manatees rescued after being stranded on land by Hurricane Helene

Biologists, along with partners and the public, have been responding to reports of stranded manatees in Florida after Hurricane Helene struck Florida.

The Category 4 hurricane brought record storm surge and flooded many lakes and rivers, where manatees live. The high water levels allowed the manatees to move beyond their usual range, but some became stranded on land once the waters receded.

"While our top priority has been helping Florida residents & visitors recover from Helene's impacts, we are also working swiftly to rehabilitate & conserve these gentle giants," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The FWC shared photos this week of teams relocating a manatee from a large puddle on the side of a road.

Should the public encounter a stranded manatee, the FWC advised contacting wildlife experts through their Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Manatees are native to Florida, usually growing around 9-10 feet long and weighing about 1,000 pounds, according to the FWC.