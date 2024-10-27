Massachusetts fire death under investigation as dangerous fire weather continues across Northeast

MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Massachusetts after a woman died during an outdoor fire over the weekend amid the ongoing elevated wildfire threat across the Northeast.

Authorities in Millbury responded to a small brush fire on Saturday night. Massachusetts state troopers found the victim next to an encampment, where the fire likely started. The Millbury Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, which happened when parts of the state were under a Fire Weather Warning. According to the state fire marshal, both the death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.

The death comes after weeks of dry conditions in the Northeast have led to dozens of fires, including the Hawthorne Fire in Connecticut, which claimed the life of a retired firefighter when his utility task vehicle rolled over while on steep, rocky terrain. Three other firefighters were injured during the incident.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued a state of emergency due to the ongoing fire threat for the state.

Dry stretch continues

A near-record stretch without rain is driving the fire weather across the Northeast.

New York City and Philadelphia are approaching four weeks of dry weather.

In New York City, the driest stretch on record happened in 1924, with 36 consecutive dry days. This record could be at risk without measurable rain in the next two weeks.

Philadelphia's driest stretch happened in 1874, with 29 consecutive days without measurable rain. The city is highly likely to break the record on Monday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, in addition to the dry conditions, newly fallen leaves are drying out, setting up conditions ripe for wildfires to spread.

With another significant warmup expected during the middle to latter part of this week, the overall fire threat will likely become extreme again as the end of October approaches.