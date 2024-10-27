Search
Earth & Space
Geomagnetic Storm Watch issued after strong flare erupts from Sun

Aurora lights are possible from New York to Wisconsin to Washington state on Monday. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center continues to monitor for more Earth-directed components from an X1.8 solar flare sent blasting from the Sun on Saturday.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Those in the northern tier could be in for a Northern Lights show Sunday and Monday nights after charged particles were sent blasting from the Sun toward Earth in association with a strong solar flare

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said another strong X-ray flare happened on Saturday originating near the sunspot regions known as 3872 and 3873. It marks the second X-class flare since Thursday when an X3.3 flare happened from another region of the Sun. On Sunday, the SWPC issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch after satellites detected coronal mass ejection particles heading toward Earth. 

The SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale, with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions. Moderate, level 2 out of 5, geomagnetic storming is possible on Monday. 

SEE MORE: EXTREME GEOMAGNETIC STORM TRIGGERS JAW-DROPPING AURORAS AROUND THE WORLD

When the Sun emits solar flares, solar phenomena known as coronal mass ejections send charged particles toward Earth. When these particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field, we can see displays of Northern Lights, known as the Aurora Borealis. 

Aurora lights seen from Lindenhurst, New York on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe geomagnetic storm.

Moderate geomagnetic storming is common and likely won’t produce anything like what we saw earlier this month when a severe storm created displays of the Northern Lights as far south as the mid-Atlantic. Still, if weather conditions permit, those from the Northeast to the Pacific Northwest could see beautiful displays of the Northern Lights. 

The aurora viewing forecast for Monday night when G2 Geomagnetic storming is forecast.

The latest Geomagnetic Storm Watch comes after NOAA and NASA revealed the Sun reached solar maximum, a period of peak sunspot activity in its 11-year cycle. However, space weather experts say peak activity is expected to continue into 2025. 

