Geomagnetic Storm Watch issued after strong flare erupts from Sun

Those in the northern tier could be in for a Northern Lights show Sunday and Monday nights after charged particles were sent blasting from the Sun toward Earth in association with a strong solar flare.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said another strong X-ray flare happened on Saturday originating near the sunspot regions known as 3872 and 3873. It marks the second X-class flare since Thursday when an X3.3 flare happened from another region of the Sun. On Sunday, the SWPC issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch after satellites detected coronal mass ejection particles heading toward Earth.

The SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale, with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions. Moderate, level 2 out of 5, geomagnetic storming is possible on Monday.

When the Sun emits solar flares, solar phenomena known as coronal mass ejections send charged particles toward Earth. When these particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field, we can see displays of Northern Lights, known as the Aurora Borealis.

Moderate geomagnetic storming is common and likely won’t produce anything like what we saw earlier this month when a severe storm created displays of the Northern Lights as far south as the mid-Atlantic. Still, if weather conditions permit, those from the Northeast to the Pacific Northwest could see beautiful displays of the Northern Lights.

The latest Geomagnetic Storm Watch comes after NOAA and NASA revealed the Sun reached solar maximum, a period of peak sunspot activity in its 11-year cycle. However, space weather experts say peak activity is expected to continue into 2025.