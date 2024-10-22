The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Oscar turns deadly in Cuba as new tropical storm emerges in Pacific

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Deadly Tropical Storm Oscar aims for the Bahamas

The impact of Tropical Storm Oscar has left at least six people dead in Cuba as the weakening system takes aim again at the Bahamas where it made its first landfall over the weekend.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel made that announcement one day after the storm made landfall there as a Category 1 hurricane .

Oscar made landfall near Baracoa in the Cuban province of Guantanamo just before 6 p.m. ET Sunday with winds of 80 mph – its second landfall of that day. Earlier Sunday, Oscar made its first landfall on Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Kristy forms off Mexico's coast from Nadine's remnants

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Nadine have reorganized into a new tropical storm in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern Mexico .

Since this is not Nadine's original circulation, the National Hurricane Center has assigned it the next name on the Eastern Pacific naming list – Tropical Storm Kristy.

Kristy is forecast to intensify into a hurricane by Wednesday. However, the FOX Forecast Center said the storm is not expected to impact any land areas as it remains over the open waters of the Eastern Pacific.

Trio of meteor showers to light up night sky

Admirers of space will have a few more reasons to look up next month, as three more meteor showers are expected to reach peak visibility.

The Leonids and Southern and Northern Taurids meteor showers each reach their peaks sometime throughout November.

If three meteor showers weren't enough for November, activity from the Geminids meteor shower begins Nov. 19. This meteor shower won't reach its peak until mid-December, but the Geminids shower is considered by NASA to be one of the best annual meteor showers.

Watch: Record-breaking flooding in New Mexico strands Roswell family

A couple in Roswell, New Mexico , narrowly escaped tragedy after their home was destroyed by catastrophic flooding over the weekend.

Chaser Dean Harper said he was trapped on his porch with his wife, along with their pets as the water rose on Saturday. Four hours later, the Roswell Fire Department arrived to rescue the stranded family , according to Harper.

