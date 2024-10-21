Flooding reported in UK as Storm Ashley brings punishing waves, strong winds

AMROTH, Wales – Storm Ashley caused parts of the United Kingdom and Ireland to be put under weather warnings over the weekend as the storm brought strong winds and heavy rain.

According to the U.K. Met Office, yellow and amber warnings for wind and rain were in place for much of the country Sunday.

Storm Ashley is the first named storm on the naming list for the 2024-25 season for the Western Europe group.

Videos from various locations in the U.K. and Ireland display the impacts, with rough surf and large waves crashing against shorelines.

One video, from Amroth, Wales, showed how massive waves break the seawall and splash up onto a road.

In Dublin, video showed Ashley's impacts, with high surf and rough sea conditions causing waves to crash up onto a road as cars drive by. In the distance of the video, waves were tall enough to break onto the vehicles driving past.

Dozens of flights in Ireland were affected Sunday, according to the Dublin Airport on X. The agency said 81 flights were canceled, 34 flights were diverted to other airports and 39 landings were halted using the go-around technique. The airport said a few flights were canceled Monday, and there were some delays. Officials recommended passengers check with their airlines for flight status.

Photos showed some areas of England with flooding and debris on Monday.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

In Scotland on Monday, Traffic Scotland advised caution when driving across some bridges due to possible high winds.

There are no remaining warnings in most of the UK, as Storm Ashley began to move out of the area Monday. However, several flood warnings and alerts were in effect through Monday for parts of England, according to the Met Office.