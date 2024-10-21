Search
Flooding reported in UK as Storm Ashley brings punishing waves, strong winds

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
AMROTH, Wales – Storm Ashley caused parts of the United Kingdom and Ireland to be put under weather warnings over the weekend as the storm brought strong winds and heavy rain. 

According to the U.K. Met Office, yellow and amber warnings for wind and rain were in place for much of the country Sunday. 

Storm Ashley is the first named storm on the naming list for the 2024-25 season for the Western Europe group.

Videos from various locations in the U.K. and Ireland display the impacts, with rough surf and large waves crashing against shorelines.

One video, from Amroth, Wales, showed how massive waves break the seawall and splash up onto a road. 

In Dublin, video showed Ashley's impacts, with high surf and rough sea conditions causing waves to crash up onto a road as cars drive by. In the distance of the video, waves were tall enough to break onto the vehicles driving past.

Dozens of flights in Ireland were affected Sunday, according to the Dublin Airport on X. The agency said 81 flights were canceled, 34 flights were diverted to other airports and 39 landings were halted using the go-around technique. The airport said a few flights were canceled Monday, and there were some delays. Officials recommended passengers check with their airlines for flight status. 

Photos showed some areas of England with flooding and debris on Monday. 

  An aerial view showing a flooded New Road Cricket ground in Worcester, home of Worcestershire CCC. Flood warnings remained in place across the UK on Monday after Storm Ashley made its presence felt. Picture date: Monday October 21, 2024.
    An aerial view showing a flooded New Road Cricket ground in Worcester, home of Worcestershire CCC. Flood warnings remained in place across the UK on Monday after Storm Ashley made its presence felt. Picture date: Monday October 21, 2024.

  Debris by a bridge on the river Severn in Worcester. Flood warnings remained in place across the UK on Monday after Storm Ashley made its presence felt. Picture date: Monday October 21, 2024.
    Debris by a bridge on the river Severn in Worcester. Flood warnings remained in place across the UK on Monday after Storm Ashley made its presence felt. Picture date: Monday October 21, 2024.

  A person watches the waves at the Blackrock diving tower in Salthill, Galway, as a Met Eireann orange alert for Kerry, Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Donegal, Mayo and Galway came into effect at 10am on Sunday and will be in place to 8pm as Storm Ashley sweeps across the island of Ireland. The forecaster said the first named storm of the season is to bring very strong and gusty south to south-west winds, coupled with high spring tides. The counties covered could see gusts of up to 130kph. Picture date: Sunday October 20, 2024.
    A person watches the waves at the Blackrock diving tower in Salthill, Galway, as a Met Eireann orange alert for Kerry, Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Donegal, Mayo and Galway came into effect at 10am on Sunday and will be in place to 8pm as Storm Ashley sweeps across the island of Ireland. The forecaster said the first named storm of the season is to bring very strong and gusty south to south-west winds, coupled with high spring tides. The counties covered could see gusts of up to 130kph. Picture date: Sunday October 20, 2024.

  A road sign in Galway city centre, as a Met Eireann orange alert for Kerry, Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Donegal, Mayo and Galway came into effect at 10am on Sunday and will be in place to 8pm as Storm Ashley sweeps across the island of Ireland. The forecaster said the first named storm of the season is to bring very strong and gusty south to south-west winds, coupled with high spring tides. The counties covered could see gusts of up to 130kph. Picture date: Sunday October 20, 2024.
    A road sign in Galway city centre, as a Met Eireann orange alert for Kerry, Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Donegal, Mayo and Galway came into effect at 10am on Sunday and will be in place to 8pm as Storm Ashley sweeps across the island of Ireland. The forecaster said the first named storm of the season is to bring very strong and gusty south to south-west winds, coupled with high spring tides. The counties covered could see gusts of up to 130kph. Picture date: Sunday October 20, 2024.

  SALTCOATS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 20: Waves crash against the see defences as storm Ashley arrives on October 20, 2024 in Saltcoats, Scotland, United Kingdom. The Met Office had issued an amber warning for wind today across parts of western and northern Scotland.
    SALTCOATS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 20: Waves crash against the see defences as storm Ashley arrives on October 20, 2024 in Saltcoats, Scotland, United Kingdom. The Met Office had issued an amber warning for wind today across parts of western and northern Scotland.

In Scotland on Monday, Traffic Scotland advised caution when driving across some bridges due to possible high winds.

There are no remaining warnings in most of the UK, as Storm Ashley began to move out of the area Monday. However, several flood warnings and alerts were in effect through Monday for parts of England, according to the Met Office

