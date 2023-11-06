The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Heat expands east as nearly 230 million to see above-average temps

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, and Election Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Record-breaking heat expands east

The above-average warmth taking hold of the central U.S. will continue to spread east on Tuesday, expanding to much of the East Coast.

Nearly 230 million Americans will bake in above-average temperatures as record-high temperatures will be in jeopardy.

Potential record-high temperatures on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Quick-hitting storms to bring strong winds, rain to Northeast, Great Lakes

A series of storms will threaten the Great Lakes and Northeast with strong winds, rain and even some snow this week.

Snow looks to fall in parts of northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and northern Michigan on Tuesday, but as the system moves east, cold rain and strong winds will overtake more of the Great Lakes and Northeast through midweek.

Rain and snow forecast through Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The threat of freezing rain and ice accretion will also persist in parts of the Northeast as the storms slam the region.

The ice forecast through Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Wildfires rage in North Carolina

Several wildfires continue to burn in western North Carolina , destroying homes and prompting a state of emergency in Henderson County.

Severe drought persists in southwestern North Carolina, with moderate drought conditions throughout the western half of the state, further adding to the fire risk.

The status of the Collett Ridge and Poplar Drive fires in North Carolina.

(FOX Weather)



Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.