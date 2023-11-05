Series of storms to bring sloppy commutes all week for Northeast, Great Lakes

The northern tier of states will look more like a bowling alley this week as a series of storms funnel through to the Northeast. That will leave everyone from the Great Lakes to the Eastern Seaboard battling winds, rain and even some snow.

"Be sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine because, after today, we may not see it again until next weekend," the Pittsburgh NWS office wrote in their Sunday discussion.

The FOX Forecast shows the storms blasting Green Bay to Detroit with rain for the morning and evening commutes on Monday. That storm hits the interior Northeast and cities from New York through Presque Isle, Maine, for the Tuesday morning drive.

"Just after midnight, that's heavy rain pulling through the upper Midwest, Wisconsin into Michigan. That's storm number one, as that thing goes right through New York State, coming in on Monday afternoon. And you can see right through Tuesday, overnight, it finally peels out of here," said Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen. "Then storm number two starts to develop. You can see the tendrils right there as it rockets through on Wednesday. There you go. And some of that is going to bring some rain back to the South."

That will also drive rain with winds gusting 30 to 50 mph for long stretches. Early week will be blustery as that first storm moves through. Everyone will get a quick reprieve before the next storm follows during mid-week, putting umbrellas to the test again.

"An unsettled pattern continues throughout the week as a series of shortwave troughs traverse the Great Lakes region," explained the NWS in Pittsburgh. "Associated with these waves are a weak front that pushes through the area Tuesday, followed by southerly return flow and increasing moisture on Wednesday and another cold front passing through on Thursday."

Another system gears up on the lee-side of the Rockies midweek and starts drawing in cooler temperatures. Northern cities could see some snow.

"The jet stream changes just a little bit, but it's going to bring another area of low pressure off the Rocky Mountains in the front range. It forms right around the midpoint, and that thing rockets right through the Great Lakes," said Van Dillen.

"I mean, this thing is going to be a quick mover, too. Not a lot of moisture to work with. The winds are going to be a little stronger with this one on the backside," he continued. "Start watching a cool down develop, and you see the arctic air is going to get drawn in once again from Canada right down through the upper Midwest, Minnesota, the Dakotas and Wisconsin up in Michigan, and then getting into really lower parts of Illinois and Missouri. How much rain is out there? Not too much."

The NWS Boston said that Beantown and cities to the north could see some snow mixing in.

"Above normal temperatures expected through Tuesday before colder air arrives Wednesday. Still looking like a period of light snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning," said the Boston NWS discussion. "It will come down to timing of precipitation, as once we get past sunrise, there should be a transition to all rainfall. The most likely areas for this light snowfall will be across the higher terrain of central and western MA."

You can follow the timing on the FOX FutureTrack, where the one-two-punch brings rain and wind across the Great Lakes and Northeast Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday, the Rockies storm forms and moves in from the south.

So far, the forecast settles down just in time for the weekend.