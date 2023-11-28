The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Freezing temps creep into all 50 states

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Buffalo faces snowy Wednesday morning commute

The first significant lake-effect snowstorm of the season that slammed the Great Lakes region over the past few days is quickly winding down, but lingering lake-effect snow is expected to deliver another few inches of snowfall to parts of New York state, including the Buffalo metro area, before things finally come to an end later Wednesday. Farther east in New York, nearly 4 feet of snow has piled up to the east of Lake Ontario since the snowstorm began on Monday.

Top snowfall totals in New York state since Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Cold snap pushes freezing temps into all 50 states

Every state in the U.S. has a place seeing temperatures that are at or below freezing Wednesday morning. Some of the coldest weather is sinking across the Great Lakes and Northeast, where some places have temperatures in the teens. Freeze and frost alerts have been issued as far south as Florida.

All 50 states reported temperatures at or below freezing Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Flood alerts issued in Florida as Kona Lows drench state

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Hawaii as a pair of so-called Kona Lows bring heavy rain to the Aloha State. Upwards of 5 inches of rain is possible by Saturday from the Big Island to Kauai.

The rainfall forecast for Hawaii through Dec. 2, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Soaking rain, severe weather possible in South this week

Heavy rain is possible this week across much of the South, which has been hit hard by drought during the summer. In addition, severe weather is a risk from southeastern Texas into southwestern Louisiana on Thursday.

The rainfall forecast for the southern U.S. later this week.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

Lake-effect snow has caused all kinds of problems in the Great Lakes and Northeast. New York state has been blanketed by heavy snow, which can be seen in this video recorded Tuesday.

