Needed rain coming for drought-stricken South this week

A soggy setup will bring needed rain to the Southeast towards the end of the week, providing beneficial moisture and drought relief from Texas to Florida.

Starting Thursday, an area of high pressure will shift east as clockwise winds around the high will allow southerly winds to bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to Texas and the Gulf Coast states.

FLASH DROUGHT INCREASING ACROSS SOUTHEAST DRIVES WILDFIRE GROWTH

Starting in the Lone Star State, this slow-moving front will continue bringing rain from Louisiana into the Carolinas through the weekend.

Rain needed to lift drought conditions

The rainy forecast is much needed for Mississippi and Louisiana, which are facing exceptional drought, the worst conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The South has some of the driest cities in the U.S. right now, including Chattanooga, Jackson and Birmingham. In Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, rain totals have been more than 7 inches below average since Sept. 1.

By Friday, the front will stall over the Gulf Coast, setting Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama up for back-to-back rainy days.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, multiple inches of rain are likely from southeast Texas to the Florida Panhandle as the wet weather sticks around through Sunday.

Flooding and strong thunderstorms possible

Flash flood threat on Thursday and Friday.

(FOX Weather)



There are chances of stronger thunderstorms and flash flooding on Thursday and Friday.

As the rain moves into urban areas, flooding is possible for cities, including Houston, Shreveport and Little Rock.

This wet pattern will likely continue next week as the FOX Forecast Center is tracking more moisture surging into the South.