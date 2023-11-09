Search
Flash drought increasing across Southeast drives wildfire growth

Dry conditions are exacerbating the wildfire season with hundreds of fires burning from Texas to Virginia.

By Emilee Speck
With the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, 88% of Louisiana is in extreme and exceptional drought. The South is thirsty for rain and will get a small sip this weekend but much more is needed to help improve drought conditions. 04:20

Drought-stricken South in desperate need of rain

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor data doesn't offer a hopeful outlook for parched areas in the South, Southeast and Midwest, where wildfires aided by dry conditions are prompting states of emergency.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday, dry conditions across the South and Southeast continue to "rapidly deteriorate, leading to flash drought and widespread expansion of drought conditions."

The U.S. Drought Monitor conditions as of Nov. 7, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

THE US DROUGHT MONITOR EXPLAINED

Dry conditions are exacerbating the wildfire season, with hundreds of fires burning from Texas to Virginia. In the Midwest, moisture has been basically nonexistent since the last update, with some snow reaching only the Upper Midwest in the past week.

In North Carolina, where more than half of the state is in drought, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency due to the existing threat and potential for wildfires. The Poplar fire near Edneyville destroyed several homes and continues to threaten others. South of Andrews, the Collett Ridge Fire has consumed more than 4,300 acres and continues to burn with minimal containment. 

Firefighters working to contain the fire are contending with falling leaves, adding fuel to the fire along with dry and warm conditions. A burn ban is in place for all 16 western counties in the Tar Heel State.

  • A wildland firefighter hoses down a hot spot on the lines of the Poplar Fire in Henderson County, North Carolina.
    A wildland firefighter hoses down a hot spot on the lines of the Poplar Fire in Henderson County, North Carolina. (Image: NC Forest Service) ( )

  • Forest Service firefighters working to contain the Collett Ridge Fire
    Forest Service firefighters working to contain the Collett Ridge Fire. (Image: U.S. Forest Service-North Carolina) ( )

  • A helicopter lifts water from Nantahala Lake in North Carolina to fight the Collett Ridge Fire.
    A helicopter lifts water from Nantahala Lake in North Carolina to fight the Collett Ridge Fire. (Image: U.S. Forest Service-North Carolina) ( )

  • Forest Service firefighters working to contain the Collett Ridge Fire. (Image: U.S. Forest Service-North Carolina)
    Forest Service firefighters working to contain the Collett Ridge Fire. (Image: U.S. Forest Service-North Carolina) ( )

Dry conditions in the Carolinas, Virginia and Kentucky have worsened since the last Drought Monitor report a week ago. 

"Rapid drying continues along the Atlantic coast from South Carolina to Virginia as flash drought expands across the Southeast," according to the Drought Monitor report. 

EL NIÑO’S ODDS FOR ‘HISTORICALLY STRONG’ EVENT INCREASE, COULD LINGER THROUGH SPRING

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to help firefighters after two wildfires broke containment lines over the weekend, including the Quaker Run Fire burning near the eastern side of Shenandoah National Park.

Rangers have closed streams and rivers inside Shenandoah National Park to fishing because of drought and high water temperatures.

Tennessee and Georgia saw worsening drought this past week, with exceptional drought now along the tri-state border with Alabama and Georgia. 

Multiple fires are burning near Knoxville and along the Tennessee-Georgia line. The Georgia Forestry Commission reported at least five fires driven by drought conditions are being fought in North Georgia

Exceptional drought expands along Gulf Coast

Over half of Louisiana is in exceptional drought – the worst level – where wildfires are smothering the Gulf Coast with smoke that has created dangerous driving conditions and unhealthy air. 

The National Interagency Fire Center fire outlook predicts significant wildland fire potential across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Hawaii for November. 

Gulf Focused Drought Monitor.png

Gulf Coast drought conditions as of Nov. 7, 2023. 

(FOX Weather)

Despite the lack of rain, there was some heat relief in the South, with areas of Louisiana and Mississippi about 8 degrees below normal. However, that wasn't enough to help the drought conditions in either state. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, rapid drought deterioration is spilling eastward into Mississippi, resulting in more exceptional drought. 

US LIKELY FACES INCREASING WILDFIRE RISKS AS AMERICANS BUILD IN FIRE-PRONE AREAS, STUDY FINDS

Mississippi is nearing 90% of the state in extreme and exceptional drought.

Mississippi drought statistics as of Nov. 9, 2023.

Drought is persistent along Florida’s west coast from the Panhandle through the Everglades, with extreme drought in the Panhandle and Tampa Bay areas.

Rain on the way for some

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking an approaching cold front bringing beneficial rain to the drought-stricken South through this weekend. 

Between 2 and 5 inches are forecast across southern Texas, with perception chances also in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia

Consistent precipitation is needed to improve drought conditions across multiple regions of the U.S., including the South, Southeast and Midwest. 

