The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Iceland continues to rattle as volcano threatens to erupt

Start your day with the latest weather news – Thousands of earthquakes have shaken Iceland since the end of last week, and scientists say the tremors are signaling the possibility of a volcanic eruption.

Weather in America: November 14, 2023

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Iceland braces for possible volcanic eruption

More earthquakes have rattled Iceland as scientists continue tracking the possibility of a volcanic eruption. Damage has been reported in the seaside town of Grindavîk, where large cracks have opened and damaged roads and homes. It’s all the result of magma that is moving under the Earth’s crust.

  A large hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
    A large hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption. (Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)

  A large crack and hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
    A large crack and hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption. (Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)

  Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
    Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption. (Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)

  Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
    Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption. (Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)

  A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
    A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption. (Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)

  A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
    A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption. (Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)

  Crews inspect a road after a large crack appeared amid fears that a volcano will erupt there soon.
    Crews inspect a road after a large crack appeared amid fears that a volcano will erupt there soon. (Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)

  The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
    The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes. (RÚV)

Hurricane HQ: Development odds increase in Caribbean

A late-season tropical depression is likely to develop in the southwestern Caribbean Sea late this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. It would take the name Vince if it became a tropical storm or hurricane.

The tropical weather outlook for the Caribbean Sea.
(FOX Weather)

 

Parched South soaking in soggy week

Rain is drenching parts of the South, which has seen drought levels increase amid an exceedingly hot summer. The Texas coast starts a drying trend Tuesday as the system responsible for the wet weather moves east. Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida will get rain through midweek.

The forecast for the northern Gulf Coast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this

Iceland isn’t the only place watching a volcano closely. Italy’s Mount Eta began erupting Sunday. This mesmerizing video shows lava leaping out of the volcano at night.

Italy's Mount Etna volcano began erupting on Nov. 12, sending lava into the night sky. The volcano eruptive column is estimated to be about 14,700 above sea level. (Video credit: @bruno.wski via Storyful) 01:05

Mount Etna volcano eruption ignites sky above Italy

Italy's Mount Etna volcano began erupting on Nov. 12, sending lava into the night sky. The volcano eruptive column is estimated to be about 14,700 above sea level. (Video credit: @bruno.wski via Storyful)

