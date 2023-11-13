The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Iceland continues to rattle as volcano threatens to erupt
Start your day with the latest weather news – Thousands of earthquakes have shaken Iceland since the end of last week, and scientists say the tremors are signaling the possibility of a volcanic eruption.
It's Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Iceland braces for possible volcanic eruption
More earthquakes have rattled Iceland as scientists continue tracking the possibility of a volcanic eruption. Damage has been reported in the seaside town of Grindavîk, where large cracks have opened and damaged roads and homes. It’s all the result of magma that is moving under the Earth’s crust.
Hurricane HQ: Development odds increase in Caribbean
A late-season tropical depression is likely to develop in the southwestern Caribbean Sea late this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. It would take the name Vince if it became a tropical storm or hurricane.
Parched South soaking in soggy week
Rain is drenching parts of the South, which has seen drought levels increase amid an exceedingly hot summer. The Texas coast starts a drying trend Tuesday as the system responsible for the wet weather moves east. Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida will get rain through midweek.
Watch this
Iceland isn’t the only place watching a volcano closely. Italy’s Mount Eta began erupting Sunday. This mesmerizing video shows lava leaping out of the volcano at night.
