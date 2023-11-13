The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Iceland continues to rattle as volcano threatens to erupt

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Iceland braces for possible volcanic eruption

More earthquakes have rattled Iceland as scientists continue tracking the possibility of a volcanic eruption. Damage has been reported in the seaside town of Grindavîk, where large cracks have opened and damaged roads and homes. It’s all the result of magma that is moving under the Earth’s crust.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

Hurricane HQ: Development odds increase in Caribbean

A late-season tropical depression is likely to develop in the southwestern Caribbean Sea late this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. It would take the name Vince if it became a tropical storm or hurricane.

The tropical weather outlook for the Caribbean Sea.

(FOX Weather)



Parched South soaking in soggy week

Rain is drenching parts of the South, which has seen drought levels increase amid an exceedingly hot summer. The Texas coast starts a drying trend Tuesday as the system responsible for the wet weather moves east. Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida will get rain through midweek.

The forecast for the northern Gulf Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

Iceland isn’t the only place watching a volcano closely. Italy’s Mount Eta began erupting Sunday. This mesmerizing video shows lava leaping out of the volcano at night.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.