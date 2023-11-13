Iceland volcano eruption chance remains ‘significant’ amid continuous earthquake activity

Thousands of earthquakes have been reported since the fears of a volcanic eruption began last week. Most of those have been reported along a 9-mile magma tunnel, or dike, just below the Earth’s surface.
More than 2,000 quakes have occurred in southwestern Iceland as the area remains under 'significant likelihood' of eruption near Fagradalsfjall volcano.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Nearly 1,000 earthquakes rattled southwestern Iceland Monday amid fears that a volcano could erupt within days, prompting officials to declare a state of emergency and evacuate thousands of people from the seaside town of Grindavík.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the risk of an eruption has not changed since Sunday and there’s still a "significant likelihood" that it will happen. However, seismic activity has been stable since the weekend.
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Emergency workers outside Grindavik on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution.The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption.
Children bring food to police and emergency workers outside Grindavik on November 12, 2023.
Hanna Evensen from Cat Shelter waited over five hours at a check point to rescue some of the 59 cats left in Grindavik, but was refused entry by the police on November 12, 2023.
The road to Grindavik is closed by the police on November 12, 2023.
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
Numerous seismographs have been installed by a team of geologists from the University of Iceland.
A city street of Grindavik with Thorbjöm mountain in the background. Iceland is preparing for another volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula.
The access road to Blue Lagoon has been closed to avoid incidents in the area in the event of a possible volcanic eruption.
Thousands of earthquakes have been reported since the fears of a volcanic eruption began last week. Most of those have been reported along a 9-mile magma tunnel, or dike, just below the Earth’s surface.
In an update on Monday, the IMO said the current earthquake activity in the region has been found along the southern portions of the corridor between Sundhnúk and Grindavík at a depth of about 1.25 miles to 3.1 miles.
An evacuation was ordered in the Icelandic town of Grindavik after a significant rise in earthquake activity that officials said showed that there was a
On Sunday, the decision was made to allow residents in an eastern district of Grindavík to quickly return home under police escort to gather essential belongings and pets and then leave the area. That operation had gone "brilliantly" according to national public service broadcaster RÚV.
More residents were allowed to return on Monday, setting off a mad dash for residents to get to the check in point. Cars clogged the main street leading to the meeting point, which led to calls of patience for those who were waiting for their turn to be led into town.
Roads were closed around southern Iceland, after fears grew of a volcanic eruption. This video from the Icelandic Road Administration shows cracks in the roads in Grindavik. The town has been evacuated.
If a resident does try to enter the town when it’s not their time, they will be refused entry.
"If someone is going to give it a try, try to get in even though they don’t have permission to do so according to the street system, it won’t work," Jonasson said. "They are dismissed."
RÚV reports that there is hope that all residents will eventually be able to go back into the evacuated town to gather their belongings and then retreat back to safety.
Officials are asking evacuated residents not to return to their homes if they don’t have to. If they do need to return, only one person per household will be allowed to go back to gather what they need to.
If a vehicle was left behind during the evacuation, the evacuated resident will be allowed to drive it back out of the area but only if they are accompanied by emergency personnel, according to RUV.