Watch: Massive dust devil spins through Florida work site

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A wild scene engulfed a Florida work site when a massive dust devil blew through the area.

The large spinning vortex formed Thursday evening in New Port Richey.

"Wow, that’s wild," photographer Kenneth Meeks is heard on the video, before shouting in jest to another worker near the vortex: "Run! Run for your life!"

Dust devils usually form on sunny, hot days with light winds.

The dust-filled vortices are created by surface heating and typically only last a few minutes before dissipating.

They typically are not fast enough to cause any damage, but stronger dust devils have been known to toss some debris around.