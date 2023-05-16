Watch: Florida dust devil swallows 7-year-old catcher until saved by umpire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dust devil whipped up on home plate at a youth baseball game in Florida.

Quick-acting umpire Aidan Wiles rushed in to save the 7-year-old catcher as he became consumed by the swirling wind and dirt. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

Ben Watkins said he shot the content using the GameChanger app during a Mother's Day baseball game in Jacksonville. The game was between the Ponte Vedra Sharks and the Fort Caroline Athletic Association Indians.

While the wind phenomenon resembles a tornado, dust devils form differently than a regular twister.