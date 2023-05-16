Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Florida dust devil swallows 7-year-old catcher until saved by umpire

Quick-acting umpire Aidan Wiles rushed in to save the 7-year-old catcher as he became consumed by the swirling wind and dirt during a youth baseball game in Jacksonville, Florida.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
An umpire saves the day when a massive dust devil forms over home plate during a kid baseball game, swallowing the dazed catcher in a whirlwind of dust until the umpire comes and pulls him free. 00:44

Dust devil envelops youth baseball player in Jacksonville, Florida

An umpire saves the day when a massive dust devil forms over home plate during a kid baseball game, swallowing the dazed catcher in a whirlwind of dust until the umpire comes and pulls him free.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dust devil whipped up on home plate at a youth baseball game in Florida.

Quick-acting umpire Aidan Wiles rushed in to save the 7-year-old catcher as he became consumed by the swirling wind and dirt. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

Ben Watkins said he shot the content using the GameChanger app during a Mother's Day baseball game in Jacksonville. The game was between the Ponte Vedra Sharks and the Fort Caroline Athletic Association Indians.

WATCH: DUST DEVIL IN NEW YORK CITY RACES TOWARD CARRIAGES IN CENTRAL PARK

Umpire saves 7-year-old catcher enveloped in massive dust devil at home plate

Quick-acting umpire Aidan Wiles rushed in to save the 7-year-old catcher as he became consumed by the swirling wind and dirt.

(Ben Watkins/SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)

While the wind phenomenon resembles a tornado, dust devils form differently than a regular twister. 

Dust devils usually form on sunny, hot days with light winds. The dust-filled vortices are created by surface heating and typically only last a few minutes before dissipating.

Tags
Loading.