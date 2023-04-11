Watch: Dust devil in New York City races towards carriages in Central Park

NEW YORK - While there’s much to be seen in New York City’s Central Park, onlookers were baffled as a dust devil swirled toward horse carriages trotting through the park Monday.

Josh Dines told Storyful that he watched as the dust devil formed and said it "really started to pick up" when interacting with the dusty area.

People crowded around the dust devil, and one can even be heard saying it looked like a tornado.

While the wind phenomenon resembles a tornado, dust devils form differently than a regular twister. Dust devils usually form on sunny, hot days with light winds. The dust-filled vortices are created by surface heating and typically only last a few minutes before dissipating.

Dines said the dust devil eventually fizzled.

